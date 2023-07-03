Britain’s King Charles, left, and US President Joe Biden at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021. Biden will meet the king at Windsor Castle on July 10 as part of a European trip. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
UK’s King Charles to meet Joe Biden on US president’s European diplomatic trip next week
- Biden is set to depart on July 9 for the UK, where he will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said
- The US president will then travel to the Nato summit in Lithuania, followed by a visit to Finland for the US-Nordic Leaders Summit
