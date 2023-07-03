US actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sexual harassment and assault
World /  Europe

Kevin Spacey’s ‘preferred method of assault’ is to ‘aggressively grab men in the crotch’, court told

  • Spacey is on trial in the UK following allegations by four men who say he sexually assaulted them during the more than a decade he spent working in London
  • The actor faces 12 charges, one of which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Spacey’s lawyer said the accusations are ‘completely denied’

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:26am, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE