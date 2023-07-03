US actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kevin Spacey’s ‘preferred method of assault’ is to ‘aggressively grab men in the crotch’, court told
- Spacey is on trial in the UK following allegations by four men who say he sexually assaulted them during the more than a decade he spent working in London
- The actor faces 12 charges, one of which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Spacey’s lawyer said the accusations are ‘completely denied’
