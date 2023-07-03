Riot police forces secure the area in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on Sunday amid fears of another night of clashes with protesters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shot teenager’s grandmother pleads for an end to French riots
- France faced a sixth straight night of unrest after police shot dead a teenager of Algerian descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday
- The grandmother of Nahel, 17, said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system
