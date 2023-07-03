Clashes in France have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg. Photo: dpa
Macron pushes for end to France riots as tensions ease on sixth night
- Riots that have rocked France for days appeared to be ebbing, with the number of arrests dropping on Sunday night
- A large security crackdown and a plea by dead teen’s grandmother may have contributed to the relative calm
