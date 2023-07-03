Clashes in France have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg. Photo: dpa
Clashes in France have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg. Photo: dpa
France
World /  Europe

Macron pushes for end to France riots as tensions ease on sixth night

  • Riots that have rocked France for days appeared to be ebbing, with the number of arrests dropping on Sunday night
  • A large security crackdown and a plea by dead teen’s grandmother may have contributed to the relative calm

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:10pm, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Clashes in France have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg. Photo: dpa
Clashes in France have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE