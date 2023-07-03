The death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot by French police, resulted in several nights of riots across the country. Photo; EPA-EFE
US$1 million in donations for French police officer who sparked riots after killing teenager
- The collection outstripped US$206,000 gathered for the family of Nahel, the dead 17-year-old of north African origin
- Nahel’s grandmother said she was ‘heartbroken’ by the support shown for the policeman who she says ‘must pay, the same as everyone’
