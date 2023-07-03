Women sunbathe in St James’ Park, London during a record-breaking heatwave in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK sizzles in record-breaking June heat bearing ‘fingerprint of climate change’, experts say
- Last month was the hottest June on record in Britain – going back almost 140 years – and beating previous records set in 1940 and 1976
- Scientists warn that efforts to halt a rise in temperatures are falling short of averting the most catastrophic effects of global warming
