Women sunbathe in St James’ Park, London during a record-breaking heatwave in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women sunbathe in St James’ Park, London during a record-breaking heatwave in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

UK sizzles in record-breaking June heat bearing ‘fingerprint of climate change’, experts say

  • Last month was the hottest June on record in Britain – going back almost 140 years – and beating previous records set in 1940 and 1976
  • Scientists warn that efforts to halt a rise in temperatures are falling short of averting the most catastrophic effects of global warming

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01pm, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Women sunbathe in St James’ Park, London during a record-breaking heatwave in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women sunbathe in St James’ Park, London during a record-breaking heatwave in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE