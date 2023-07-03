Kevin Spacey arrives at court where he is charged with 3 counts of indecent assault, 7 counts of sexual assault, 1 count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and 1 count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Photo: dpa
‘Slippery’ actor Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court
- The alleged victim said the actor had assaulted him on up to 12 occasions over 4 years, grabbing his ‘private areas’ when they were alone
- The Hollywood star is on trial in London accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against 4 men in their 20s and 30s
