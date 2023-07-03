While Rishi Sunak is Britain’s first Asian Prime Minister, a report by the Institute for Black Economic Mobility indicates momentum in racial equality has stalled in the country. Photo: Reuters
UK pays Chinese, Indian employees more than other ethnic minorities, fails to address racial diversity, report finds
- Black, Bangladeshi and Pakistani workers earn up to 16 per cent less than White British workers; Indian and Chinese earn 16 per cent and 23 per cent more
- Easy to overlook this gap for BBP workers if ethnic minority individuals are lumped together under umbrella reference ‘Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic’
