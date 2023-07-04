Georgia’s imprisoned former president Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing from hospital via video link in Tbilisi on Monday. Photo: AP
Health fears for Georgia’s jailed ex-leader Mikheil Saakashvili after TV footage
- The former president is said to have lost 60kg after being imprisoned on abuse of power charges, which rights groups have denounced as politically motivated
- His emaciated appearance prompted Ukraine’s Zelensky to tell the Georgian ambassador to ‘save’ Saakashvili, who is a Ukrainian citizen
