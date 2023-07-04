Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on her visit to Taipei, Taiwan in May. Photo: Reuters
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on her visit to Taipei, Taiwan in May. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK ex-PM Liz Truss pocketed US$100,000 for 4-hour Taiwan engagement

  • Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister was paid by Taiwanese think tank, the Prospect Foundation
  • She delivered a speech in May that slammed China and accused Europe of failing to stand by Taiwan

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:54pm, 4 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on her visit to Taipei, Taiwan in May. Photo: Reuters
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss on her visit to Taipei, Taiwan in May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE