Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is regarded as a safe pair of hands. Photo: AP
Nato extends chief Stoltenberg’s mandate again, happy with a safe pair of hands as the war drags on
- Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet that he is ‘honoured by Nato Allies’ decision’ to extend his term as Secretary General until October 1, 2024
- Former PM of Norway has been Nato’s top civilian official since 2014, and his term was due to expire last year but was extended after Russia invaded Ukraine
