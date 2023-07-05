Protesters near the House of Commons in London in January 2022 after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for attending a coronavirus lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street. Photo: AFP
London police reopen investigation into lockdown breaches at Conservative Party HQ
- The reopened investigation concerns a Christmas party organised by staff working on a mayoral election campaign
- No fines were issued when it was initially investigated, but a recently broadcast video, which showed people partying at the event, has prompted police to look again
Protesters near the House of Commons in London in January 2022 after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised for attending a coronavirus lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street. Photo: AFP