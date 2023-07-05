British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November. Photo: Pool via Reuters
UK rejects ‘false’ claims that government will drop US$14.76 billion climate pledge
- The Guardian newspaper, citing a leaked briefing note, reported that the government was drawing up plans to drop its climate and nature funding pledge
- ‘The government remains committed to spending £11.6 billion on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge,’ a government spokesperson said
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November. Photo: Pool via Reuters