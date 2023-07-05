The Facebook logo displayed on a mobile phone. Photo: AP
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
- Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising
- The court sided with a 2019 German antitrust ruling that threatened to upend Meta’s business model of selling ads targeted to users based on online data
