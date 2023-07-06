The Crown of Scotland borne by The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon is presented to Britain’s King Charles at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Cheers and boos as King Charles presented with Scotland’s crown jewels
- Following his coronation in London in May, crowds gathered on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in a separate celebration for the UK monarch
- Also present were about 100 antimonarchists who booed and loudly chanted: ‘Not my king’
