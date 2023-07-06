The 117th and final Ariane 5 rocket flight takes place at around 7pm on Wednesday from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Photo: AFP
Final Ariane 5 rocket blasts off amid Europe rocket crisis
- The workhorse spacecraft is bowing out after 27 years of launches, in a flight ‘charged with emotion’
- Amid tensions with Russia and delays to next-generation vessels, the continent has found itself with no way to independently launch heavy space missions
