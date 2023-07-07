A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters
Italy
World /  Europe

UK tourist who scratched girlfriend’s name into Colosseum says he didn’t know it was so old

  • The man, whose act of vandalism at the world-famous site was captured on video and went viral, has apologised for damaging the ancient building
  • Police identified the culprit after looking for various recordings, and he is now facing a heavy fine

dpa
dpa

Updated: 1:50am, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE