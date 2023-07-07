A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters
UK tourist who scratched girlfriend’s name into Colosseum says he didn’t know it was so old
- The man, whose act of vandalism at the world-famous site was captured on video and went viral, has apologised for damaging the ancient building
- Police identified the culprit after looking for various recordings, and he is now facing a heavy fine
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome in June. Photo: Ryan Lutz via Reuters