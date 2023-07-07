An illustration depicts the “Ivory Lady” who was discovered in an ornate tomb in Valencina, Spain. Image: Atlas/ University of Seville
Spain’s ‘Ivory Lady’ tomb reveals women’s leadership role in ancient times
- Archaeologists had thought the powerful figure buried with lavish objects was a man, but the latest analysis of tooth enamel shows otherwise
- The discovery throws new light on the role played by women in a society dating back nearly 5,000 years, older than the pyramids of Egypt
