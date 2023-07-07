President of the Serb Republic, Milorad Dodik, has held enormous sway over Bosnia’s Serb entity for years, frequently stoking ethnic tensions and threatening to secede. Photo: Reuters
Bosnia’s Serb leader signs controversial law targeting peace envoy, threat to deal that ended civil war
- The signing of the first of two controversial laws was the latest in a series of inflammatory political moves by the Kremlin ally currently under US sanctions
- The laws are widely condemned in the West, with the US, UK and EU saying they threaten a landmark peace agreement that ended the civil war in Bosnia in 1995
