Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: dpa
Blow for Zelensky as Nato leaders offer Ukraine support but not membership for now

  • At a summit starting on Tuesday, President Biden and allies will agree to boost defence spending and pour weapons, ammunition and other equipment into Ukraine
  • It also looks unlikely Sweden will be the next member of the world’s biggest security organisation after Turkey’s President Erdogan raised strong objections

Associated Press
Updated: 11:07pm, 7 Jul, 2023

