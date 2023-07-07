Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: dpa
Blow for Zelensky as Nato leaders offer Ukraine support but not membership for now
- At a summit starting on Tuesday, President Biden and allies will agree to boost defence spending and pour weapons, ammunition and other equipment into Ukraine
- It also looks unlikely Sweden will be the next member of the world’s biggest security organisation after Turkey’s President Erdogan raised strong objections
