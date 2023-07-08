From left, AI robots are showcased at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. Photo: AFP
AI robots could run the world better than humans, panel of robots tells UN summit
- Some of the world’s most advanced humanoid robots were at the UN’s two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday
- ‘Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,’ said Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics
