From left, AI robots are showcased at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. Photo: AFP
Artificial intelligence
AI robots could run the world better than humans, panel of robots tells UN summit

  • Some of the world’s most advanced humanoid robots were at the UN’s two-day AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday
  • ‘Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,’ said Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:07am, 8 Jul, 2023

