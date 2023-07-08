Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed a US decision to send cluster bombs to Kyiv, saying it would help to liberate Ukrainian territory but promised the munitions would not be used in Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine vows it will not use cluster munitions in Russia
- The US will supply Ukraine with cluster munitions for its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces on Ukrainian soil
- Cluster munitions, which release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area, are banned by more than 100 nations
