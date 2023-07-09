US President Joe Biden with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the US in March. 13, Biden will meet Sunak next week as he travels through Europe. Photo: AP
Joe Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
- The US president will meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles in Britain, attend the Nato summit in Lithuania and then head to Finland
- Biden is likely to face questions from allies on why the US would send cluster bombs into Ukraine. More than two-thirds of Nato members have banned cluster bombs
