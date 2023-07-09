Amid speculation on social media about the identity of the presenter, several of the BBC’s best-known stars spoke up to say it was not them. Photo: AFP
UK lawmakers urge BBC to probe underwear call allegations while broadcaster’s presenters distance themselves
- BBC is under pressure after UK tabloid The Sun reported allegations that a male presenter gave a youth £35,000 (US$45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17
- Amid speculation on social media, a number of BBC stars tweeted to say they were not the presenter at the centre of The Sun story
