Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, centre, poses with swimmers during the inauguration of the Bras Marie nautical base in Paris, France on Sunday as she announces the river Seine’s bathing sites planned for Parisians in 2025. Photo: AFP
Parisians will be able to swim in the Seine by 2025 for the first time in more than 100 years
- The mayor of Paris named three sites which will be open to the public: an aquatic centre already partly in use and two swimming spots near the Eiffel Tower
- Swimming in the city’s river was banned in 1923 due to the poor quality of the water. The city says it has invested up to US$1.54 billion) to make the Seine cleaner
