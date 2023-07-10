Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Cathedral of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lutsk, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian and Polish presidents remember WWII Volhynia massacres
- ‘Together we honour the innocent victims of Volhynia! Memory unites us! Together we are stronger!’ Zelensky said on Telegram. The event was not publicised in advance
- During the war, nationalists of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army murdered around 100,000 Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia between 1943 and 1945
