US President Joe Biden waves as he prepares to board Air Force One in Delaware, US on Sunday for his flight to Britain. Photo: AP
In call with Turkey’s Erdogan, Biden expresses support for Sweden’s Nato bid
- Turkey, along with Hungary, has been a stumbling block to Sweden’s bid, which requires unanimous approval by all Nato members
- The leaders agreed to meet face-to-face in Vilnius, Lithuania at a coming Nato summit and discuss issues in detail, the Turkish presidency said
US President Joe Biden waves as he prepares to board Air Force One in Delaware, US on Sunday for his flight to Britain. Photo: AP