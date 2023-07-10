Migrants wait for assistance after disembarking from a rubber boat on Lanzarote island, the Canaries, Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spain’s Canary Islands, aid group says
- Three boats that left Senegal last month bound for the Canary Islands have not been heard from
- The Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain
