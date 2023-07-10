Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Snake Island in the Black Sea -- a symbol of Ukraine’s defiance against Russia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AFP
Ukraine goes on Nato membership offensive ahead of summit
- As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, Nato allies to meet in Lithuania capital for a summit
- Ukraine hopes to receive firm indications about both future Nato membership and guarantees for its security
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Snake Island in the Black Sea -- a symbol of Ukraine’s defiance against Russia. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via AFP