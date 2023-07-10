Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers. File photo: AP
Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers. File photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data sheds light on closely held secret

  • Social media postings and photographs of cemeteries across Russia used to help build a database of confirmed war deaths
  • Neither Moscow nor Kyiv gives timely data on military losses, and Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:46pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers. File photo: AP
Russia has publicly acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE