Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: Reuters
Accuser who called Kevin Spacey ‘vile sexual predator’ admits he joked about incident
- After the alleged sexual assault, the aspiring actor joked with friends that he might resort to having sex with the Oscar winner if he could not find work
- Spacey is on trial in London on 12 charges of historic sex offences against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, between 2001 and 2013
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: Reuters