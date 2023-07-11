Members of the media work outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
BBC sex photo claims are ‘rubbish’, young person’s lawyer tells broadcaster

  • The Sun newspaper cited the young person’s mother as saying a BBC presenter paid the now 20-year-old US$44,828 for explicit photos starting when they were 17
  • The unnamed presenter was suspended on Sunday. On Monday the BBC said a lawyer for the young person had contacted the broadcaster saying the claim was ‘rubbish’

Updated: 7:10am, 11 Jul, 2023

