Members of the media work outside the BBC headquarters in London, Britain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
BBC sex photo claims are ‘rubbish’, young person’s lawyer tells broadcaster
- The Sun newspaper cited the young person’s mother as saying a BBC presenter paid the now 20-year-old US$44,828 for explicit photos starting when they were 17
- The unnamed presenter was suspended on Sunday. On Monday the BBC said a lawyer for the young person had contacted the broadcaster saying the claim was ‘rubbish’
