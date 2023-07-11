Christine Lee is suing Britain’s MI5 for alleging that she was a Chinese agent. Photo: British Chinese Project handout/ AFP
Britain’s MI5 is being sued for calling Christine Lee a Chinese agent

  • MI5 sent out an alert about Christine Lee in January 2022, alleging she was ‘involved in political interference activities’ in the UK on behalf of China’s Communist Party
  • Lee denies the allegations and is now taking legal action against MI5 at a London tribunal, seeking unspecified damages for alleged breaches of her human rights

Reuters

Updated: 7:21pm, 11 Jul, 2023

