Christine Lee is suing Britain’s MI5 for alleging that she was a Chinese agent. Photo: British Chinese Project handout/ AFP
Britain’s MI5 is being sued for calling Christine Lee a Chinese agent
- MI5 sent out an alert about Christine Lee in January 2022, alleging she was ‘involved in political interference activities’ in the UK on behalf of China’s Communist Party
- Lee denies the allegations and is now taking legal action against MI5 at a London tribunal, seeking unspecified damages for alleged breaches of her human rights
Christine Lee is suing Britain’s MI5 for alleging that she was a Chinese agent. Photo: British Chinese Project handout/ AFP