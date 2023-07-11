The BBC has paused its investigation surrounding allegations that one of its presenters paid a young person for explicit photos while the police examined the circumstances. Photo: EPA-EFE
BBC pauses investigation into sex photo allegations after meeting police

  • The BBC has been rocked by a report that one of its leading presenters paid a young person US$45,000 for explicit photos over 3 years, beginning when they were 17
  • The broadcaster said it had paused its investigation while the police examined the circumstances surrounding the allegations surrounding the presenter

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:02pm, 11 Jul, 2023

