The BBC has paused its investigation surrounding allegations that one of its presenters paid a young person for explicit photos while the police examined the circumstances. Photo: EPA-EFE
BBC pauses investigation into sex photo allegations after meeting police
- The BBC has been rocked by a report that one of its leading presenters paid a young person US$45,000 for explicit photos over 3 years, beginning when they were 17
- The broadcaster said it had paused its investigation while the police examined the circumstances surrounding the allegations surrounding the presenter
The BBC has paused its investigation surrounding allegations that one of its presenters paid a young person for explicit photos while the police examined the circumstances. Photo: EPA-EFE