Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the ‘absurd’ lack of timetable for Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO. Photo: AP
Zelensky calls Nato delay on Ukraine membership ‘absurd’, while deal for Sweden is reached
- Zelensky accused Nato allies of being ‘absurd’ for the uncertainty surrounding his country’s relationship with the alliance as a summit gets under way in Vilnius
- The alliance backs Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion, but several members oppose giving Ukraine a timetable for membership
