UK forensics officers work on a lorry, found to be containing the dead bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants, at an industrial park near London in October 2019. Photo: AFP
Romanian people smuggler jailed in UK for Vietnamese migrant deaths
- Marius Mihai Draghici was jailed for 12 years and 7 months after pleading guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter and one of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration
- The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, suffocated in scorching temperatures in an articulated trailer brought to the UK from Belgium in October 2019
