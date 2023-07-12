The Storm-0558 attack is the latest security breach discovered to have been carried out by China-based hackers. Photo: Shutterstock
Microsoft says Chinese hackers breached western European government email accounts
- The company said Storm-0558 gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organisations including government agencies
- The breach had gone undetected for about a month until customers complained to Microsoft about abnormal mail activity
