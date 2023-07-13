“There was a tough situation with the senior bosses in which it was necessary either to keep quiet and be a coward or to say it the way it is,” Popov said.

“I had no right to lie in the name of you, in the name of my fallen comrades in arms, so I outlined all the problems which exist.”

He said he raised the deaths of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery and said the army lacked proper counter battery systems and reconnaissance of enemy.