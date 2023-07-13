US Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London. Photo: dpa
‘Stabbed in the back’: Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual assault trial
- The Oscar-winner said he could not believe one of the complainants, who alleges Spacey assaulted him on up to 12 occasions, would ‘stab’ him in the back
- The 63-year-old is standing trial on a dozen charges of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013 when they were in their 20s and 30s
US Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London. Photo: dpa