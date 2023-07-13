US President Joe Biden and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto during the US-Nordic Leaders’ Summit Meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, . Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto during the US-Nordic Leaders’ Summit Meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, . Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato
World /  Europe

President Joe Biden welcomes ‘incredible’ Finland to Nato ahead of summit with Nordic leaders

  • Finland’s decision to join Nato broke with seven decades of military non-alignment and roughly doubled the length of the border Nato shares with Russia
  • Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Niinisto, Biden hailed Finland as an asset to the military alliance, ‘I don’t think Nato has ever been stronger’, he said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:28pm, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP