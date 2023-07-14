Users are posting videos of themselves looking into the camera as their bodies are touched, while a stopwatch runs for 10 seconds. Photo: Instagram via @heycamilli
Italians outraged as janitor cleared of groping girl because it was ‘just’ 10 seconds
- Thousands of social media users have posted videos of themselves touching intimate body parts to show how long a ‘short grope’ can be
- The victim says the man put his hands in her underwear and lifted her in the air, while the janitor says it was a joke and the accusation will ‘ruin my life’
Users are posting videos of themselves looking into the camera as their bodies are touched, while a stopwatch runs for 10 seconds. Photo: Instagram via @heycamilli