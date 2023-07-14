Officials enjoy the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Photo: AFP
France celebrates Bastille Day with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest
- This year, the events celebrating the start of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789 come in the wake of the nation’s most serious rioting in nearly 20 years
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honour as 240 Indian troops led the march down the Champs-Elysees and French-made Indian planes joined the flyby
