A tanker truck waits as smoke billows from a fire in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / dpa
2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands; official says blaze ‘out of control’
- Officials warned residents the situation could worsen because the current heatwave in northern Europe has made the terrain tinder-dry
- ‘The fire is out of control,’ said Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo, appealing for people to heed the calls for evacuation
A tanker truck waits as smoke billows from a fire in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Europa Press / dpa