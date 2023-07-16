Tens of thousands of Hungarians took part in the Pride parade in Budapest on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Tens of thousands of Hungarians took part in the Pride parade in Budapest on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Thousands join Budapest Pride as anxiety in LGBTQ community grows

  • On Friday, the US was among 38 embassies to issue a joint statement urging EU-member Hungary to do more to respect and protect the LGBTQ community
  • Budapest officials recently imposed a record fine on a bookshop over its display of the graphic novel series Heartstopper, about two teenage boys who fall in love

dpa
dpa

Updated: 5:59am, 16 Jul, 2023

