Tens of thousands of Hungarians took part in the Pride parade in Budapest on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Thousands join Budapest Pride as anxiety in LGBTQ community grows
- On Friday, the US was among 38 embassies to issue a joint statement urging EU-member Hungary to do more to respect and protect the LGBTQ community
- Budapest officials recently imposed a record fine on a bookshop over its display of the graphic novel series Heartstopper, about two teenage boys who fall in love
