British defence secretary Ben Wallace in Singapore on June 2. Photo: Reuters
UK defence minister Wallace to step down as MP at next election
- Wallace, who has been defence minister for four years and helped lead the UK response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, warns Britain faces more conflict this decade
- Wallace had been considered as a potential successor to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but Stoltenberg’s contract was recently extended by another year
