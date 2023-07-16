The UK has formally signed on to the CPTPP trading bloc as it looks for trading opportunities outside of Europe post-Brexit. Photo: AFP
UK formally signs up to CPTPP trading bloc as it looks beyond Europe for trade post-Brexit

  • The CPTPP comprises fellow G7 members Canada and Japan, plus Australia and New Zealand, alongside Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam
  • The trade bloc has been seen as a bulwark against Chinese dominance in the region, although Beijing has applied to join

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:58am, 16 Jul, 2023

