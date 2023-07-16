British actress and singer Jane Birkin has died. Photo: AFP
Sixties ‘wildchild’ actress, singer and Hermes’ handbag inspiration Jane Birkin dies
- Known for the erotic hit ‘Je t’aime...moi non plus’, which she sang with her French lover Serge Gainsbourg, she also appeared naked in the iconic film Blow Up
- She was also the inspiration behind the best-selling luxury Hermes handbag, designed for her when she couldn’t find one that would fit all her travel essentials
