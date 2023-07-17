Carcasses of pilot whales on a Tasmania beach in September. On Sunday, a pod of more than 50 pilot whales died following a mass stranding on a Scottish beach. Photo: AFP
Pod of more than 50 pilot whales dies after mass stranding on Scottish beach
- Marine rescuers were called to the scene on the Isle of Lewis on Sunday to reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there
- The cause of the stranding is not known but it is thought the pod may have followed one of the females
