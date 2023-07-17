Sir Elton John said Kevin Spacey only attended his annual gala ball once in 20 years and that was in 2001. Photo: Getty Images
Superstar Elton John called as defence witness in Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial
- The singer and his husband said Spacey attended the annual gala ball the couple held in 2001, not 2003 or 2004 when the alleged victim claims he was assaulted
- Appearing remotely from Monaco to testify, Sir Elton John said the Hollywood actor spent the night at their house after the ball the one time he attended
