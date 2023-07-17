President Macron will use his visit to outline his Indo-Pacific strategy, aimed at “recommitting” France to the region. Photo: AFP
President Macron to push French ‘alternative’ on Pacific trip amid rising China-US tensions
- Macron’s trip starts in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory bitterly divided about independence – then to non-French islands Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea
- France relaunched its Indo-Pacific approach last year after a row over a submarine contract with Australia, casting France as balancing power in China-US tussle
President Macron will use his visit to outline his Indo-Pacific strategy, aimed at “recommitting” France to the region. Photo: AFP